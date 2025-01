DAVOS: Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, had an informal tête-à-tête with Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, at the opening dinner of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025.

The dinner was hosted by Professor Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Hilde Schwab, Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.