Markets Print 2025-01-24

Activities of Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, CMA CGM Manta Ray, Maersk Cabo Verde, One Reliability and Venus left the port on Thursday early morning, while two more ships, Chan Hang Hui Hai and Fuwarit are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 190,648 tonnes, comprising 128,454 tonnes imports cargo and 62,194 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,531 Containers (762 TEUs Imports &2,769 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 27 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,Ivan-6, Al-Kyoni SB and GFS Ruby & another ship ‘Wan Hai-501’ carrying LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT respectively on Thursday 23rd January, 2025.

Port Qasim cargo

