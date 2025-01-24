Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a noticeable decline on Thursday, reflecting a global market’s fall below $2, 750 per ounce, traders said.

Sliding by Rs750 and Rs641, gold prices settled for Rs286,700 per tola and Rs245,799 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic silver fell value by Rs30 and Rs26, selling at Rs3,401 per tola and Rs2,915 per 10 grams, separately.

Open market may deal in gold and silver at prices differing those fixed by the association.

