BMP says disappointed by ‘poor’ performance of FPCCI leadership

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP), the opposition group in FPCCI, has expressed disappointment over poor performance of the FPCCI’s current leadership, as several high profile projects initiated during previous tenure of BMP have been stopped.

FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, while addressing a meeting attended by a large number of businessmen from various sectors, pointed out that present office-bearers of the apex traders’ body has rendered the landmark project of Policy Advisory Board ineffective, though it was appreciated by Ministry of Commerce and gained international recognition.

Anjum Nisar said that after persistent efforts, we were able to secure approval of a 14-story tower from the Sindh government which was pending for decades. Construction work on this state-of-the-art building consisting of convention center and export display center was scheduled to begin in Jan 2024 but nothing has started so far. Similarly, work on office building in KPK for which we secured approval and funds was stopped.

The meeting was graced by many prominent business leaders including Amjad Rafi, Raheem Janoo, Haji Ghani Usman, Dr Ayoob Aarain, Hanif Lakhany, Shariq Vohra, Imran Tessori, Yasin G M, Chaudhry Naseer, Shoukat Omerson, Rafiq Suleman, Yousuf Farrukh, Javed Chinoy, Imran Ghani, Khalid Amin, Om Parkash Badlani, Dr Tasmina Billo, many of whom also expressed their views.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that since last one year, the ruling party in FPCCI is not serving the business but its own interests. He further informed the audience that after stealing FPCCI elections, UBG leadership assembled a number of ex-presidents to oppose him in Lahore elections. “Despite creating rift in my family and spending lot of money, we defeated them handsomely by winning all 32 seats with heavy mandate as we enjoy strong support of the voters because of our performance and achievements.”

He disclosed that: “People from UBG especially in Punjab, are approaching us, assuring their support to our group in the FPCCI elections as they are also deeply disappointed. We are fully prepared and will go into elections with full force. UBG will be dealt with a historic defeat with support of the business community.”

Earlier, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Secretary General BMP Sindh highlighted the aims and objectives of BMP, its activities all over the country and introduced its office-bearers.

Former governor Senator Ghulam Ali said that UBG got control of FPCCI through interference and misuse of authority by then Commerce Minister which is highly deplorable. “Our trade organizations and voters were targeted and ousted from the electoral process and votes were purchased to gain control of the apex body.

The result of Lahore Chamber elections is a powerful slap in their face. They lost elections because they no longer enjoyed the crutches of the commerce ministry.

