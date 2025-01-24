WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 23, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Jan-25 21-Jan-25 17-Jan-25 16-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105112 0.105617 0.105142 0.105122 Euro 0.799424 0.795977 0.793461 0.791673 Japanese yen 0.004923 0.004925 0.004966 0.004929 U.K. pound 0.946747 0.941346 0.940087 0.940998 U.S. dollar 0.765512 0.76854 0.7705 0.77071 Algerian dinar 0.005666 0.005681 0.005674 0.005678 Australian dollar 0.479593 0.480261 0.47771 0.478303 Botswana pula 0.055193 0.055258 0.055014 0.055106 Brazilian real 0.128295 0.12717 0.127139 0.127779 Brunei dollar 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056 0.563632 Canadian dollar 0.532752 0.534971 0.533772 0.535662 Chilean peso 0.000764 0.000767 0.000762 0.000769 Czech koruna 0.031797 0.031626 0.031395 0.031383 Danish krone 0.107144 0.106679 0.106351 0.10611 Indian rupee 0.008843 0.008883 0.008899 0.008911 Israeli New Shekel 0.216185 0.214496 0.213909 0.21261 Korean won 0.000532 0.000529 0.00053 0.000528 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48341 2.49324 2.49784 Malaysian ringgit 0.172141 0.17176 0.171165 0.171364 Mauritian rupee 0.016393 0.016396 0.016345 0.016405 Mexican peso 0.03727 0.037243 0.03719 0.037101 New Zealand dollar 0.433777 0.432842 0.432212 0.433948 Norwegian krone 0.068021 0.067359 0.067477 0.067685 Omani rial 1.99093 1.9988 2.00445 Peruvian sol 0.206209 0.205851 Philippine peso 0.013099 0.013131 0.013171 0.013139 Polish zloty 0.188336 0.186988 0.185833 0.186014 Qatari riyal 0.210305 0.211137 0.211734 Russian ruble 0.007789 0.007691 0.007523 0.007528 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204137 0.204944 0.205523 Singapore dollar 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056 0.563632 South African rand 0.041329 0.041201 0.041145 0.040918 Swedish krona 0.069715 0.069366 0.068961 0.068931 Swiss franc 0.846057 0.843715 0.844893 0.84554 Thai baht 0.022578 0.022576 0.022359 0.02229 Trinidadian dollar 0.112991 0.113533 0.114043 0.114027 U.A.E. dirham 0.208444 0.209269 0.20986 Uruguayan peso 0.017615 0.017569 0.01753 0.017526 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

