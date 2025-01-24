WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 23, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Jan-25 21-Jan-25 17-Jan-25 16-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105112 0.105617 0.105142 0.105122
Euro 0.799424 0.795977 0.793461 0.791673
Japanese yen 0.004923 0.004925 0.004966 0.004929
U.K. pound 0.946747 0.941346 0.940087 0.940998
U.S. dollar 0.765512 0.76854 0.7705 0.77071
Algerian dinar 0.005666 0.005681 0.005674 0.005678
Australian dollar 0.479593 0.480261 0.47771 0.478303
Botswana pula 0.055193 0.055258 0.055014 0.055106
Brazilian real 0.128295 0.12717 0.127139 0.127779
Brunei dollar 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056 0.563632
Canadian dollar 0.532752 0.534971 0.533772 0.535662
Chilean peso 0.000764 0.000767 0.000762 0.000769
Czech koruna 0.031797 0.031626 0.031395 0.031383
Danish krone 0.107144 0.106679 0.106351 0.10611
Indian rupee 0.008843 0.008883 0.008899 0.008911
Israeli New Shekel 0.216185 0.214496 0.213909 0.21261
Korean won 0.000532 0.000529 0.00053 0.000528
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48341 2.49324 2.49784
Malaysian ringgit 0.172141 0.17176 0.171165 0.171364
Mauritian rupee 0.016393 0.016396 0.016345 0.016405
Mexican peso 0.03727 0.037243 0.03719 0.037101
New Zealand dollar 0.433777 0.432842 0.432212 0.433948
Norwegian krone 0.068021 0.067359 0.067477 0.067685
Omani rial 1.99093 1.9988 2.00445
Peruvian sol 0.206209 0.205851
Philippine peso 0.013099 0.013131 0.013171 0.013139
Polish zloty 0.188336 0.186988 0.185833 0.186014
Qatari riyal 0.210305 0.211137 0.211734
Russian ruble 0.007789 0.007691 0.007523 0.007528
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204137 0.204944 0.205523
Singapore dollar 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056 0.563632
South African rand 0.041329 0.041201 0.041145 0.040918
Swedish krona 0.069715 0.069366 0.068961 0.068931
Swiss franc 0.846057 0.843715 0.844893 0.84554
Thai baht 0.022578 0.022576 0.022359 0.02229
Trinidadian dollar 0.112991 0.113533 0.114043 0.114027
U.A.E. dirham 0.208444 0.209269 0.20986
Uruguayan peso 0.017615 0.017569 0.01753 0.017526
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
