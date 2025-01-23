Health ministry in Gaza says war toll at 47,283

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Thursday the death toll from the war with Israel had reached 47,283, with numbers rising in spite of a ceasefire as new bodies are found under the rubble.

The ministry said hospitals in the Gaza Strip had received 122 bodies in the past 24 hours, including 120 that “were recovered from under the rubble”, as well as 306 injured people, bringing the total number of injured to 111,472.

It did not specify how the other two died.

Some Gazans have died since the cessation of hostilities from wounds inflicted before the ceasefire, with the health system in the Palestinian territory largely destroyed by more than 15 months of fighting and bombardment.

The ministry reiterated its appeal for Gazans to submit information about dead or missing people to help update its records.