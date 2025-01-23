National Assembly passes controversial Peca amendment bill

A contentious bill amending the country’s cybercrime laws was approved by the National Assembly on Thursday, with journalists and the opposition boycotting the proceedings, Aaj News reported.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the “Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the NA on Wednesday. The bill was then submitted to the standing committee.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, introduced the bill for approval.

Opposition lawmakers and journalists protested the bill’s passage today by staging a walkout from the NA, saying it was arbitrary.

The government has proposed several amendments in the PECA law including establishing the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), regulating unlawful online content, enhancing penalties for offences such as the dissemination of fake or false information, and establishing a new specialised investigation agency for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting of cybercrime to safeguard digital rights and ensure online safety.

Official documents revealed that these amendments have been vetted by the Law and Justice Division, approved by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), and are currently pending approval by the federal cabinet.

Key features of these amendments include:

Establishing the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) to safeguard digital rights and ensure online safety; comprehensively defining and regulating unlawful online content; enhancing penalties for offences such as the dissemination of fake or false information, and establishing a new specialised investigation agency to investigate and prosecute of cybercrime offences under the PECA Act.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication revealed that the cybercrime legislation, primarily governed by the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, is actively enforced across the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) operates a specialised cybercrime wing to investigate and prosecute offences under PECA.

Additionally, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) enforces the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021, which provide mechanisms to regulate, remove, and block unlawful online content. These combined efforts aim to ensure compliance with digital laws and maintain a secure online environment.