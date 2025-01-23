AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 22 as search paused

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2025 05:14pm
Rescue teams, including Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) and the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI), recover motorcycles from the mud following a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Kasimpar village, Central Java, on January 22, 2025. Photo: AFP
Rescue teams, including Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) and the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI), recover motorcycles from the mud following a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Kasimpar village, Central Java, on January 22, 2025. Photo: AFP

PEKALONGAN: The death toll from a landslide on Indonesia’s main island of Java rose to 22 with four people still missing on Thursday, officials said, as rescuers raced against time and bad weather to find survivors.

Intense rainfall on Monday in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city in Central Java province sparked the landslide, collapsing bridges and burying cars and houses.

“The victims who were found dead are now 22. Four people are still being searched for,” Budiono, head of the search and rescue agency from nearby city Semarang, told AFP. Like many Indonesians, he goes by one name.

The rescuers started to clean the thick mud and debris from the roads, Budiono said, but the search was paused on Thursday evening due to bad weather and the potential for further landslides.

Indonesia resumes search for 13 missing after deadly landslide in Central Java

“If it rains, we immediately stop because it can endanger the rescue team on the ground,” Budiono said, adding it would resume Friday.

Heavy equipment had earlier been deployed to the worst-hit Kasimpar village to search through the remains of the house of a local official as well as a cafe where more victims are thought to have been buried as they sought shelter from the rain.

“We are focusing on those two spots and the nearby river. Victims might have been carried to the river because of the current,” Budiono said earlier Thursday.

At least 13 people were also injured in the landslide, according to search and rescue agency Basarnas.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April, but some disasters caused by adverse weather have taken place outside that season in recent years.

Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

In May, at least 67 people died after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand, and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.

indonesia Landslide

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 22 as search paused

Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

KSE-100 rebounds with nearly 600-point gain to settle above 114,000

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

National Assembly passes controversial Peca amendment bill

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

Read more stories