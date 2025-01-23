AIRLINK 195.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.29%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.88%)
FCCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (6.01%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.74%)
FLYNG 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
KOSM 6.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.51%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 183.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.47%)
PRL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PTC 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
SEARL 107.75 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.09%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.38%)
SYM 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
TRG 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.54%)
BR100 12,071 Increased By 97.5 (0.81%)
BR30 36,685 Increased By 538.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
European stocks little changed as investors assess mixed earnings

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 02:19pm

European shares were flat on Thursday, hovering below a record high touched in the previous session, as a drop in technology shares offset gains in telecom and utilities, while investors assessed a mixed set of corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed as of 0825 GMT.

The benchmark hit an all-time intraday high on Wednesday. Technology fell 1.2%, with computer chip equipment supplier ASML dragging the sector with a 3.6% decline.

Puma plunged 16.1% after the sportswear brand reported a worse-than-expected annual profit and delayed its margin target, in addition to announcing a cost-cutting programme.

Combating overall losses, the banks index gained 0.5% after Swedbank proposed a larger-than-expected hike in its annual dividend and also posted fourth-quarter operating earnings above market expectations.

STOXX 600 closes at near four-month high

Its shares rose 5.2%. Euro zone consumer confidence figures will be a key indicator in a data-light day. Moreover, Norges Bank’s policy decision, likely to result in rates left unchanged, is expected at 0900 GMT.

Among other stocks, Swedish hygiene products maker Essity fell 5.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter core earnings below market expectations.

