Technology

OpenAI, SoftBank each commit $19bn to Stargate AI data center, the Information reports

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:12am

OpenAI and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank will each commit $19 billion to fund Stargate, a joint venture to develop data centers for artificial intelligence in the U.S., the Information reported on Wednesday.

The ChatGPT maker will hold a 40% interest in Stargate, and would act as an extension of OpenAI, the report said, citing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaking to colleagues.

His comments imply SoftBank would also have a 40% interest, the report added.

OpenAI and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Trump, SoftBank CEO announce $100 billion US investment, in echo of 2016 event

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that OpenAI, SoftBank Group and Oracle will unveil Stargate and invest $500 billion over the next four years to help the United States stay ahead of China and other rivals in the global AI race.

Stargate will initially deploy $100 billion and the rest of the funding is expected over the next four years. The project is being led by SoftBank and OpenAI.

