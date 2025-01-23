OpenAI, SoftBank each commit $19bn to Stargate AI data center, the Information reports

OpenAI and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank will each commit $19 billion to fund Stargate, a joint venture to develop data centers for artificial intelligence in the U.S., the Information reported on Wednesday.

The ChatGPT maker will hold a 40% interest in Stargate, and would act as an extension of OpenAI, the report said, citing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaking to colleagues.

His comments imply SoftBank would also have a 40% interest, the report added.

OpenAI and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that OpenAI, SoftBank Group and Oracle will unveil Stargate and invest $500 billion over the next four years to help the United States stay ahead of China and other rivals in the global AI race.

Stargate will initially deploy $100 billion and the rest of the funding is expected over the next four years. The project is being led by SoftBank and OpenAI.