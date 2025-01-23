AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Recorder Report Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 09:05am

KARACHI: The weekly maritime service will commence its operations globally on February 5, 2025 with its first departure from Pakistan’s port city, Karachi.

Speaking as the chief guest Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Commander Karachi, Pakistan Navy at the launching ceremony here on Wednesday, said Pakistan is constantly seeking international partnerships to expand and strengthen its maritime activities.

The new service INX from Pakistan to Europe will ensure service to help timely and efficient delivery of Pakistani goods to the destined European ports and beyond.

Maritime operations generate only 0.5% of Pakistan’s GDP, says Qaiser Ahmed

The sea lines of communication (SLOCs) allow nations to stretch beyond their land borders, facilitating access to and exchange of raw materials and trade goods etc. Today, as much as 75 percent of international trade takes place over water and same is expected to continue growing in foreseeable future.

With the most strategic location, the Country is at the crossroads of three geographical locations: the gateway to Central Asia, South West Asia and the Persian Gulf, the Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi said.

“Our country has abundance of marine, fisheries, mineral and energy resources that can generate additional revenues,” Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi said. From the perspective of the potential of the Blue Economy, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is estimated to expand the maritime capabilities of Pakistan manifolds, he added.

The maiden voyage will be starting from Karachi with the port rotation includes Karachi – Hazira – Mundra – Nhava Sheva – Colombo – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Karachi. The India North Europe Express (INX) will directly link Western India to Northern Europe. It is designed as a weekly maritime service, turning around in 11 weeks (R/V 77 days) with 6,000TEU container ships.

Sohail Shams, CEO, United Marine Agencies said the INX service promises a robust, direct maritime connection from Western India to Northern Europe, turning around in just 11 weeks with a fleet of 6,000 TEU container ships.

This development not only diversifies maritime service portfolio in the region but also amplifies opportunities for regional trade and global transshipment through this strategic hub, he added.

United Marine Agencies (UMA), the exclusive agent for HMM in Pakistan, is dedicated to providing outstanding shipping services. By representing leading global shipping lines and handling cargo to destinations worldwide, UMA plays a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s maritime trade. UMA is instrumental in optimizing logistics, enhancing connectivity, and driving economic growth.

“This service signifies more than just a route, it represents progress, innovation, and the shared commitment of our global partners to simplify and enhance international trade”, Sohail said and added this strategic network underscores the significance of Karachi as a vital trade hub and gateway to global markets.

Yang Jungmo, Commercial Chief Pricing and Marketing for Southwest Asia at HMM, also addressed the audience, highlighting the significance of the INX service for global trade and emphasizing the company’s commitment to offering reliable and efficient shipping solutions.

India North Europe Express (INX) service by HMM is in collaboration with Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Pakistan’s United Marine Agencies. The initiative of maritime service will streamline logistics, enhance connectivity, and drive economic growth in the region.

