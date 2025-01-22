Sri Lanka shares end higher on financials, consumer staples boost

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.4% at 16,828.80, gaining for seven straight sessions.

SMB Finance and Industrial Asphalts were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 338.2 million shares from 241.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as utilities, consumer discretionary stocks gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 10.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($35.7 million) from 8.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 889.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 10.44 billion rupees, the data showed.