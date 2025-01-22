AIRLINK 197.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.36%)
FFL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.03%)
HUBC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.72%)
HUMNL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.49%)
OGDC 216.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.66%)
PACE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PIBTL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.77%)
PRL 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PTC 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
SEARL 103.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
TRG 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
YOUW 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 36,557 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.11%)
KSE100 114,689 Decreased By -353.5 (-0.31%)
KSE30 36,078 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.34%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee set to rise at open, alongside Asian peers, before facing resistance

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 08:49am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will likely inch up at the open on Wednesday, tracking an uptick in most of its Asian peers, following which it is expected to have to contend with demand for the U.S. dollar from importers and speculators.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 86.50-86.52 per dollar, compared with its close of 86.5775 in the previous session.

Most Asian currencies were higher against the greenback, building on the previous day’s advance. In the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president, the dollar index has been choppy, while Asian currencies have recovered.

The rupee, on Tuesday, managed to rally past 86.30 in opening trade, helped by Asian cues, before slipping.

Indian rupee to rise amid dollar swings on Trump tariff news flow

It is “amply evident from yesterday’s session” that “people are aching to buy dips (on dollar/rupee) pair, a currency trader at a bank said.

“Odds are that we have a similar session today, with good support (for dollar/rupee) on pullbacks.”

The direction for Asian currencies largely depends on what Trump does with regard to tariffs. He did not immediately impose tariffs when he took office on Monday, a relief for Asia.

That may not last. On Tuesday, Trump vowed to hit the European Union with tariffs and said his administration was discussing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports.

The offshore Chinese yuan declined to 7.2850 to the dollar.

“You can be sure that big changes are coming as far as U.S. trade is concerned, even if we didn’t get any new tariffs on President Trump’s first day in office,” ING Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee set to rise at open, alongside Asian peers, before facing resistance

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Oil steady as investors watch Trump 2.0 policies

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panel says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Read more stories