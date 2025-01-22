AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Gold hits over 2-month peak

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

Gold prices surged to over a two-month high on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened, with the precious metal also supported by buying amid uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Spot gold climbed 0.4% to $2,719.52 per ounce by 1059 GMT, reaching its highest level since Nov. 6 and nearing the all-time high of $2,790.15 set in October. The dollar index slipped 0.6% versus major peers, holding close to a 2-week low hit in the previous session, making bullion more attractive for other currency holders. US gold futures were 0.6% lower at $2,732.60, narrowing the premium over spot rates, after US President Trump did not immediately impose tariffs after his inauguration on Monday as expected.

However, Trump suggested the US could impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico in the near future. The market is likely to benefit from the uncertainty of “Trump swings”, and gold could reach $3,000 per ounce by mid-year, said Julia Khandoshko, CEO at broker Mind Money. Bullion is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

“The markets remain firmly in risk-off mode so I would expect any gold price dips to catch bids,” said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell. However, Trump’s policies are seen as inflationary, which could push the US central bank to maintain interest rates higher for longer. This could pressure gold as it yields no interest. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $30.44 per ounce.

