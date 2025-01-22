AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Markets Print 2025-01-22

Spot rate sheds Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,200 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,075 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

