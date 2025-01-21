AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Buttler wants ‘alliance’ with coach McCullum

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2025 05:44pm

KOLKATA: England captain Jos Buttler said Tuesday he wants to build an “alliance” with new white-ball coach Brendon McCullum, as they named their side for the first of five T20s in India.

Ben Duckett will open alongside Phil Salt, who will also keep wicket for the match at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Harry Brook was named Buttler’s deputy.

England’s first white-ball assignment under McCullum, who was previously in charge only of England’s Test side, also includes three ODI matches.

The series will be followed by the eight-team ODI Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

McCullum sees India series as ideal prep for Champions Trophy

Buttler said he is looking “to build that coach-captain alliance” after McCullum forged a successful partnership with Test skipper Ben Stokes.

“It’s not a new set-up as Baz (McCullum) has been around for a while,” Buttler told reporters on the eve of the T20 opener.

“There’s a lot of players in this squad that have been with him in the Test set-up for a number of years already,” he added.

“I’m just looking forward to building that relationship in the white-ball set-up.”

England continued with Buttler as white-ball captain despite a disappointing ODI World Cup in India in 2023 when the defending champions won only three of their nine matches.

Last year the 34-year-old Buttler struggled with a calf injury.

He will be playing in India as a batsman only with Salt taking over the gloves starting with the T20s.

Jofra Archer leads a pace-bowling unit that includes Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson.

Buttler spoke up for players having their families with them on tours, after the family time of Indian players was restricted following their recent 3-1 Test defeat in Australia.

“I think it’s great to be able to have families on the tour with you, to live that life out with your family as well,” he said.

“I don’t think it affects the cricket too much, I think it’s something that is very manageable.”

England XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (capt), Harry Brook (vice-capt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Jos Buttler Champions Trophy Brendon McCullum

Comments

200 characters

England’s Buttler wants ‘alliance’ with coach McCullum

Profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains, KSE-100 loses over 800 points

Afghan national involved in terrorism killed, body handed to Kabul: ISPR

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Turkish ski resort fire kills 66, forces guests to jump from windows

Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, say US official, advocate

Oil falls as traders digest Trump tariff reprieve, stronger dollar

Bangladesh probe reveals children held in secret jails

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Read more stories