Australia retain Women’s Ashes with T20I win over England

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 01:02pm

Australia retained the Women’s Ashes with three matches to spare following their 57-run victory over England in the opening Twenty20 international in Sydney on Monday.

Holders Australia, who won all three one-day internationals between the teams this month, defended a total of 198-7 to take an 8-0 lead in the multi-format series.

Put into bat, the hosts got off to a strong start as batter Beth Mooney scored 75 from 51 balls but lost wickets in quick succession after the 10th over, going from 91-1 to 122-4.

Captain and all-rounder Tahlia McGrath gave their innings a late boost, partnering with Mooney for 45 runs and scoring a rapid knock of 26.

England’s response began poorly, with openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge both departing for ducks, and the visitors never truly looked capable of chasing down their target despite a spirited 59 from Sophia Dunkley.

Georgia Wareham was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets and limiting England to 141 runs.

The teams are set to play two more T20Is and one test match. With two points for a limited-overs win, and four on offer in the test, England could still draw the series, but Australia ensured they would retain the Ashes as holders.

“The girls are pretty pumped, but the job’s not done, we want to win it outright. We always strive to keep on winning games, that’d be great,” Australia spinner Wareham said.

India to keep middle order flexible against England, says Axar

“Mooney was so good with the bat, kicked us off really nicely. Dunkley whacked them today, that was a bit nerve-wracking.” England have not won the Ashes since 2014.

“I think we’re just really disappointed, we wanted to bring a lot of energy and we fell quite short,” England batter Dunkley told TNT Sports.

“I wanted to go out there and give it my best shot and put the pressure on Australia. We can still draw the Ashes, it’s not completely gone, so we’ll focus on that.”

