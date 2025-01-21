AIRLINK 199.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.91%)
Coco Gauff knows where she needs to improve after Australian Open exit

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 12:31pm
MELBOURNE: Coco Gauff said after her defeat by Paula Badosa at the Australian Open on Tuesday that she was departing the Grand Slam with clear ideas on what to improve in a welcome contrast to how she felt after her US Open title defence ended last year.

The error-prone American fell to a 7-5 6-4 defeat by a resurgent Badosa in the quarter-finals, as her 13-match winning run going back to her WTA Finals triumph in November finally ended on a sunny day at Rod Laver Arena.

World number three Gauff was far from her aggressive best but said she felt more positive than she did after her fourth-round loss to compatriot Emma Navarro at New York.

“Even though I lost today, I feel like I’m on an upward trajectory,” Gauff told reporters.

“I feel like (at the) US Open I was playing with no solutions, so I think that was more the frustrating part. Today, I feel like I’m playing with solutions.

“I know what I need to work on.” Gauff parted company with coach Brad Gilbert after the US Open and hired Matt Daly and began making a few adjustments to her game, including grip changes.

Things did not go according to plan for Gauff against Badosa as she committed 41 unforced errors, but the 20-year-old identified her serve as something that needed a bit more work after six double faults against Badosa.

Paula Badosa downs Gauff to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

“I needed to work on my serve,” Gauff added.

“I’m not saying that my serve is where I want it to be, but I worked on it. Obviously a big improvement. I want to continue working on that, continue working on playing aggressive.” Gauff said she was not leaving Melbourne dejected. “I feel like I was ready from the start of this tournament,” she added. “Yeah, with each match I found solutions … Then today I was close to doing that as well. I’m obviously disappointed, but I’m not completely crushed.”

