AIRLINK 202.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.85%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.21%)
CNERGY 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
FCCL 36.87 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.27%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.95%)
HUBC 136.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
OGDC 223.70 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.52%)
PACE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PAEL 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.7%)
PPL 189.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
PRL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.78%)
PTC 25.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
SSGC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
TRG 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 12,246 Increased By 26.5 (0.22%)
BR30 37,350 Increased By 32.5 (0.09%)
KSE100 116,034 Increased By 189.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 36,558 Increased By 82.1 (0.23%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Paula Badosa downs Gauff to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

Reuters Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 10:31am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Spain’s Paula Badosa stunned error-prone third seed Coco Gauff 7-5 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday to reach the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Badosa on a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena as she set up a meeting with double defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“I’m a bit emotional, as you know, I’m a very emotional person,” said the 11th seed, who sank to her knees in disbelief after sealing her spot in the last four with her 15th winner.

“The last Slams, the quarter-finals were very tough, so today I wanted to play my best game. I think I did it … I’m super proud of the level I gave today.”

Gauff’s bid to reach her fifth Grand Slam semi-final, and second in a row at Melbourne Park, foundered on her fragile serve and no fewer than 28 unforced errors on her forehand.

Badosa showed her intentions early on in a tight first set by attacking the 20-year-old’s forehand to grab a couple of break points in the third game.

Gauff saved both but Badosa came back at her in the 11th game, earning a third break point with a backhand volley and converting it with a huge cross-court winner off the forehand.

The American fought hard to get back on serve but two wild shots helped Badosa to a set point and she converted it when the third seed went long with a forehand.

Badosa kept up the pressure in the 14-minute opening game of the second set as Gauff’s serve started to creak and the 27-year-old converted her fifth break point to edge ahead.

Former U.S. Open champion Gauff had yet to carve out a single break point and that continued as Badosa held to consolidate her advantage at 2-0.

Gauff had fought back from a set down to win her last two meetings with Badosa and upped her intensity to break back for 2-2.

A fifth double fault of the match let Badosa back into the next game, though, and a couple of forehand winners gave the Spaniard a third break of the contest, while another in game seven blew the lead out to 5-2.

Kasatkina, Badosa roll into Adelaide second round as Vekic crashes

Badosa knew she was on the brink of moving into uncharted waters in her career and Gauff exploited her nerves to break back again but the Spanish number one made no mistake when serving for the match at the second attempt.

“I think I manage the emotions a little bit better, not always, but sometimes,” said Badosa.

“This is a dream come true.”

Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka Paula Badosa 2025 Australian Open Former U.S. Open champion Gauff

Comments

200 characters

Paula Badosa downs Gauff to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

Saudi’s Manara Minerals to buy stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold project: FT reports

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

Read more stories