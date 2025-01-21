AIRLINK 202.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.63%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.48%)
FCCL 36.83 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.16%)
FFL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FLYNG 25.57 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.62%)
HUBC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.95%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.85%)
MLCF 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
OGDC 221.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PAEL 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.6%)
PPL 187.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.46%)
PRL 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.89%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 107.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SSGC 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.31%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
TRG 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.58%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,224 Increased By 3.8 (0.03%)
BR30 37,115 Decreased By -202.8 (-0.54%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,506 Increased By 30 (0.08%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields dip as Trump keeps markets on edge on tariffs

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 11:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: US Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Tuesday after President Donald Trump refrained from imposing tariffs on his first day in office, but said he was thinking about them, unnerving markets and keeping investors worried about inflation.

In his inauguration speech, Trump declared immigration and energy emergencies, but only briefly mentioned tariffs and issued a memo that just directed agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits.

That stoked expectations the incoming administration will adopt a gradual approach to tariffs, sparking a short-lived relief rally in most non-dollar currencies, with stock futures also soaring before fresh comments from Trump jolted the markets.

Trump said he was thinking of imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, starting next month without offering details.

Trump also said he wanted to reverse the US trade deficit with the European Union, either with tariffs or more energy exports.

Market ructions in the wake of those comments were mainly felt in currencies, with Treasury yields staying lower as investors awaited further details.

“I think this is some of the typical Trump bluster that he wants to put a number and a date and then try to work backwards from there to get concessions,” said Christopher Hodge, chief US economist at Natixis.

“We continue to think that Trump is more bark than bite on tariffs, and he’s not going to follow through with his worst impulses.”

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note fell 6.3 basis points to 4.548%, after touching a more than two-week low of 4.53%.

The yield on the 30-year bond fell 5.5 basis points to 4.79%.

Chinese hack of US Treasury breached sanctions office, Washington Post says

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 3.8 basis points to 4.234%. Analysts cautioned that even a measured approach on tariffs could still stoke inflation worries and keep US rates higher for longer.

“If you look at what Trump said in his speech, it looks like he’s quite firm on tariffs,” said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights.

“If you have a more gradual, but still large tariffs in terms of percentage on a broad swath of countries … that could be more challenging from an inflation perspective for the Fed and could even result in policy being tighter for longer,” Griffiths said.

The Federal Reserve last month shocked the market by projecting just two rate cuts in 2025, down from four predicted previously, due to worries over inflation and the Trump administration’s election pledges.

Analysts have said that Trump’s policies on immigration, tax and tariffs will likely boost growth but also be inflationary.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this month but keep a wary eye on inflation.

The lack of concrete tariff measures turned investors a little more dovish on the US rate outlook, with markets pricing in 44 basis points of easing this year.

US Treasury yields

Comments

200 characters

US yields dip as Trump keeps markets on edge on tariffs

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

Read more stories