ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of a 95.59 percent shareholding in Alfalah Securities (Private) Limited (ASPL) by Optimus Capital Management (Private) Limited (OCMPL) under a Share Purchase Agreement, following a comprehensive competition assessment.

The CCP identified the relevant product market as ‘brokerage services’, encompassing services provided by equity brokers for executing trading orders and related activities.

The assessment concluded that ASPL’s considerably low market share ensures that the transaction does not establish a dominant market position for OCMPL.

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

The equity brokerage services market in Pakistan remains diverse and accessible, with regulatory oversight provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The consolidation is expected to drive efficiency gains and elevate service standards within the market.

While the transaction will slightly increase OCMPL’s market share, the CCP found no substantial concerns regarding potential unilateral or coordinated anti-competitive effects.

The equity brokerage market in Pakistan continues to demonstrate resilience and accessibility, ensuring healthy competition.

Optimus Capital Management (Private) Limited is a privately-owned company incorporated under the laws of Pakistan, specialising in equity brokerage services, including stock and securities trading in the capital markets.

Alfalah Securities (Private) Limited, also a privately-owned company, focuses on equity brokerage services, offering trading solutions in equity markets.

