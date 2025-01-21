AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Oxford AQA School Leaders’ Conference held

Recorder Report Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Oxford AQA School Leaders’ Conference, held here Monday, brought together a diverse group of educational leaders, policymakers, and academic experts from in and around the city.

Leveraging Islamabad’s unique role as a centre for decision-making and policy development, the event focused on exploring innovative strategies to advance teaching, learning, and assessment in Pakistan.

Delivering the keynote, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, special secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, commented, “The Oxford AQA School Leaders’ Conference in Islamabad presents a unique opportunity to bring together the brightest minds in education, as we chart a way forward for modern education, it is essential to ensure that our schools are not only preparing students for the future but are also leading the way in reshaping educational practices to meet the demands of an ever-changing world.”

Wani said that the government plans to develop a modern and high-quality curriculum for students. He revealed that two high-tech classrooms have already been established in Islamabad, and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system has been introduced at the Federal Board. He further emphasised that efforts are being made to improve the standards of public schools.

With the theme Innovation in teaching and learning, the conference featured distinguished speakers and panelists, including Andrew Coombe, managing director, Oxford AQA International Qualifications.

In his welcome address, Arshad Saeed Husain, managing director, Oxford University Press Pakistan, emphasized the need for collaborative leadership and global best practices to enhance educational standards. He said, “We must realise the potential of learning from each other, and from the indigenous resources that we have in Pakistan. Education has to be relevant to the learner. We at Oxford AQA ensure synthesis of global and local to achieve the right balance.”

Adding on to Arshad’s message, Salma Adil, director of Oxford AQA Pakistan, highlighted the organization’s commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills.

Amanda Ingram, director of Exams, British Council, Pakistan, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Oxford AQA to provide world-class UK qualifications to Pakistanis across the country. Together, we successfully delivered the inaugural Oxford AQA January 2025 exam series, ensuring exam security, supporting schools, and creating an optimal environment for student success. We look forward to further strengthening this valuable relationship.”

The event featured insightful discussions on, “Future-proofing education” to prepare students for an evolving world, “Leading change through innovation in teaching and learning”, “Collaborative leadership in educational management”, and “Preparing for a digital future with Oxford AQA’s forward-thinking assessment framework”.

