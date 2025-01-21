One PO, two members of extortion gang held

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in the murder of three persons and two members of an extortion gang and recovered a mobile phone, motorcycle, and weapons with ammunition used in the crime from their possession.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, while addressing at a press conference said that the police have arrested three suspects including Ghulam Hussain a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in the murder of three individuals and two members of an extortion gang including Akram and Muhammad Imran who demanded 10 million rupees from a businessman under threat of death. He said that Shahzad Town police intercepted two suspicious persons on a motorcycle. When police signalled them to stop, the suspects opened fire on the police, but due to precautionary measures the police party remained unhurt, he said, adding that police arrested the suspect, Ghulam Hussain, on the spot with a 30-bore pistol, while his accomplice managed to flee.

“Investigations revealed that Ghulam Hussain Shah was wanted in connection with three murders and the injury of four individuals in separate incidents,” he said.

The DIG said the suspect along with accomplices on September 26, 2024, had shot and killed Taseer Hussain Shah and Wajid in the Ramna police station area, while injuring another individual.

Similarly, on January 2, 2025, Ghulam Hussain Shah and his accomplices opened fire in the Shahzad Town area, killing Syed Aun Shah and injuring three others, he said

Raza said that Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit apprehended two suspects, Akram and Muhammad Imran, who had demanded 10 million rupees via WhatsApp calls from a businessman, threatening to kill him if their demands were not met. The arrests were made using advanced technical resources. Police teams also recovered the mobile phone, motorcycle, and weapons with ammunition used in the crime.

