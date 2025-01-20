AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Hamas says Gaza will ‘rise again’, rebuild after Israeli destruction

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2025 08:15pm
In this aerial photo, people make their way past the rubble of houses in Rafah on January 20, 2025, a day after a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas came into effect. Photo: AFP
GAZA CITY: Palestinian group Hamas said Monday that Gaza and its people “will rise again” and rebuild the territory battered by more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment.

“Gaza, with its great people and its resilience, will rise again to rebuild what the occupation has destroyed and continue on the path of steadfastness until the occupation is defeated,” Hamas said in a statement issued on the second day of a ceasefire with Israel.

“Over the course of 471 days, the systematic crimes of the occupation have failed to dissuade our people and their valiant resistance from clinging to the land and confronting the aggression.”

Israel-Hamas truce holding after first hostage-prisoner swap

Israel’s military has killed at least 46,913 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

An initial 42-day truce came into effect on Sunday, with Hamas and Israel conducting a swap in which three Israeli hostages were released by the group in exchange for some 90 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israel jails.

