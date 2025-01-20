AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of bilateral political consultations

BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 07:25pm

The 11th Round of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral political consultations was held in Islamabad on Monday, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, led the respective sides, the FO said.

Netherlands cricket team due next year

The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the statement.

“They expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to maintain the ongoing engagements in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy & livestock, education and culture,” noted the press release.

Underscoring the importance of enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Foreign Secretary appreciated the role of Netherlands as a major trading partner of Pakistan and encouraged greater Dutch investment in Pakistan.

Dutch court convicts Saad Rizvi, Jalali

The two sides also discussed the challenges posed by climate change.

It was agreed to maintain close contacts for further enhancement of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations.

