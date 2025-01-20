AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as utilities, consumer discretionary stocks gain

  • CSE All Share index settled 0.7% higher at 16,373.15
Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in utilities and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.7% higher at 16,373.15, gaining for the fifth straight session.

Sierra Cables and CIC Holdings were the top gainers on the index, rising 9.6% and 8.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 187 million shares from 198.9 million shares in the previous session.

Utilities, communication services stocks boost Sri Lanka shares

The equity market’s turnover, however, rose to 5.56 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($18.7 million) from 5.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 203.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.41 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

