Sri Lankan shares end higher as utilities, consumer discretionary stocks gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in utilities and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.7% higher at 16,373.15, gaining for the fifth straight session.

Sierra Cables and CIC Holdings were the top gainers on the index, rising 9.6% and 8.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 187 million shares from 198.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover, however, rose to 5.56 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($18.7 million) from 5.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 203.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.41 billion rupees, the data showed.