Ivory Coast 2024/25 cocoa arrivals up 24.7% as of January 19

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.191 million metric tons by Jan. 19 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up from 955,000 tons the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

German Q4 2024 cocoa grind down 7.6% on year, BDSI says

About 18,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 16,000 tons to the port in San Pedro between January 13 and January 19 for a total of 34,000 tons, down from 41,000 tons the same week the previous season.