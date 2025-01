HAMBURG: Germany’s fourth quarter 2024 cocoa grind fell 7.6% on the year to 90,066 metric tons, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said on Thursday.

Germany’s full year 2024 grind rose 1.3% on the year to 397,969 tons because of stronger earlier quarterly performances, the association said.

Germany’s third quarter 2024 cocoa grind had risen 1.2% on the year to 101,351 tons.