AIRLINK 205.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.42%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
FCCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.07%)
FFL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.74%)
FLYNG 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
HUBC 139.81 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.75%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.25%)
OGDC 224.20 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.03%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
PPL 191.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.58%)
PRL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.53%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.04%)
SEARL 109.34 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (2.75%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
SYM 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.95%)
TRG 68.85 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
YOUW 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 12,263 Increased By 125.6 (1.03%)
BR30 37,720 Increased By 574.3 (1.55%)
KSE100 116,155 Increased By 883.2 (0.77%)
KSE30 36,587 Increased By 275.2 (0.76%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Trump’s new crypto token jumps ahead of his inauguration

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 11:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Donald Trump’s newly minted cryptocurrency soared on Monday to top $9 billion in market value, drawing in billions in trading volume just hours ahead of the U.S. President-elect’s return to the White House.

The meme coin, also known as $TRUMP, surged 73% to $46.06 during Asian hours on Monday, giving it a market capitalisaton of about $9.2 billion, according to CoinMarketCap, opens new tab. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $42.2 billion.

Trump had on Friday launched the digital token branded with an image from his attempted assassination in July, expanding his cryptocurrency interests that already include World Liberty Financial.

Even cryptocurrency community participants were surprised by the launch of Trump’s meme coin.

“While it’s tempting to dismiss this as just another Trump spectacle, the launch of the official Trump token opens up a Pandora’s box of ethical and regulatory questions,” said Justin D’Anethan, an independent crypto analyst based in Hong Kong.

While the coin represented a blending of the world of decentralised finance (DeFi) into the political arena, it also “blurs the lines between governance, profit, and influence,” D’Anethan said.

“Should public figures, especially those with such political clout, wield this kind of sway in speculative markets? That’s a question regulators are unlikely to ignore,” he said.

Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, pointed to the jump in $TRUMP’s value and called it the new digital gold, on messaging platform X.

Trump has promised to be a “crypto president”, and is expected to issue executive orders aimed at reducing crypto regulatory roadblocks and promoting widespread adoption of digital assets.

He is due to assume the presidency at noon ET (1700 GMT) on Monday.

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

The prospect of looser regulations around crypto policy has been met with fanfare by the industry and had turbocharged a rally in bitcoin following Trump’s election victory in November.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency last traded 2.6% lower at $101,826.51 on Monday, and is up more than 10% for the month thus far.

Donald Trump White House Cryptocurrency $TRUMP coin Trump's inauguration ceremony crypto policy CoinMarketCap World Liberty Financial

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s new crypto token jumps ahead of his inauguration

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

Read more stories