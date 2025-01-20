AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Print 2025-01-20

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, visited Karachi, where he met with senior officials of Pakistan Navy.

He called on Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib; Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin; and Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas. During his visit, he also toured Pakistan Navy ships and units.

During these engagements, discussions focused on professional matters of mutual interests, including regional maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration.

Bangladesh Armed Forces PSO meets CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Various potential areas of cooperation were highlighted, such as joint military exercises, reciprocal visits, and training exchange programs between the two countries.

The visit of Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan is expected to further strengthen defence ties between the two brotherly nations, enhancing cooperation and solidifying the bonds between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

