CM for completing revamp of roads & health centres by June 30

LAHORE: Complete construction and repair of roads in Punjab by the end of current Fiscal year, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special review meeting on the ongoing development projects of roads and health centres across Punjab. She added, “Millions of citizens will benefit from rehabilitation, construction and repair of roads across Punjab.” She also directed them to complete Phase-I of construction and rehabilitation of health centres in the Province by June 30.

She emphasised on the timely completion of the project and said, “I will personally inspect and inaugurate newly-constructed Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in the Province.”

The CM directed the P&D Department to take appropriate measures for the generation of additional resources.

Earlier, the Provincial Secretary Communications & Works Sohail Ashraf gave a detailed briefing on the current status of ongoing development projects in the province. He said, “Out of 462 projects approved under Road Rehabilitation Program, work has started on 455. More than 25% of the work has been completed on the project so far.” He added “Out of 72 schemes approved under Road Rehabilitation Program Phase II, work has started on 67, whereas more than 24% of the work has been completed.” He also apprised Chief Minister, “75% of the construction and rehabilitation work of 1236 basic health units across Punjab has been completed, whereas work on 54 heath centres in different areas of Punjab has been accomplished.” He highlighted, “The construction and rehabilitation of 1164 basic health centers are being plastered, 1143 are being floored, while 1004 are being finished. With the construction of new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, the people of remote areas will also be provided with best health facilities.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The construction of farm-to-market roads will increase economic activities. For the first time, people of villages will get the environment of top private clinics in cities.”

