AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Mufasa’ claws its way back atop N.America box office

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2025 01:00am

LOS ANGELES: Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” topped the North American box office on a long holiday weekend after ceding the top spot a week earlier, analysts said Sunday.

The animated film earned an estimated $15.5 million for the period from Friday to Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

Two new releases – Sony’s “One of Them Days” and Universal’s “Wolf Man” – took over the second and third spots.

Pre-Halloween ‘Terrifier’ lands atop North America box office

Analyst David A. Gross predicted a “very profitable run” for “One of Them Days, which stars Keke Palmer and singer/songwriter SZA as roommates scrambling to pay rent or face eviction after a boyfriend spends their money.

The film earned an estimated $14 million over the holiday weekend.

“This is an excellent opening for an original Black American comedy,” he said, boosted by “sensational critics reviews and an excellent audience score.”

Horror film “Wolf Man,” starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, came in below analysts’ expectations, with $12 million over four days.

As the start of a new horror series and as a remake of the 1941 classic starring Bela Lugosi, gross called the box office take “weak.”

In fourth spot, down one spot from last weekend, was Paramount’s animated “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” at $10.3 million.

And in fifth, hanging strong in its eighth weekend out, was “Moana 2” at $8.4 million.

Those numbers propelled the Disney blockbuster past the $1 billion mark globally. It is the studio’s third 2024 release to hit the billion-dollar club after “Deadpool and Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2.”

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” ($7.8 million) “Nosferatu” ($5.1 million) “A Complete Unknown” ($4.6 million) “Wicked” ($4.56 million) “Babygirl” ($2.5 million)

North American box office Mufasa

Comments

200 characters

‘Mufasa’ claws its way back atop N.America box office

Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect, fighting halts after delay

21 Pakistanis survivors identified in Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

Trump to revive TikTok, but wants 50% US ownership

Security forces kill 5 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Afghan border: ISPR

Most Gulf markets gain on US manufacturing growth

Donald Trump arrives in Washington as inauguration celebrations begin with Elvis impersonator, fireworks

Protesters storm South Korea court after it extends Yoon’s detention

Hamas hands over first Israeli hostages as Gaza truce begins

Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in first Test

Israeli hardline minister Ben-Gvir quits government over Gaza deal

Read more stories