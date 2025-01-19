AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-19

SAU shines at Sindh Livestock Expo

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam made a significant presence at the Sindh Livestock Expo 2025 by showcasing innovative and value-added dairy and meat products at its exhibition stall, which garnered immense interest from attendees.

The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences’ Department of Animal Products Technology exhibited a wide range of products, including buttermilk (lassi), mozzarella cheese, desi ghee, butter, guava and date-flavoured ice creams, date and strawberry-flavoured yogurt, flavoured milk, whey beverages in multiple flavours, meatballs, shami kababs, and traditional sweets such as kulfa, gulab jamun, and barfi.

The exhibition’s success was driven by the efforts of faculty members, including Dr. Gulbahar Khaskheli, Dr. Ghulam Shabir Barham, and Dr. Muneer Ahmed Jamali, who collaborated with students to prepare and present the products.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, accompanied by Dean FAH&VS Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Framan Chandio, and other senior faculty members, visited the Expo Center.

On this occasion, SAU VC emphasized that Sindh Livestock Expo has provided an excellent platform for students and researchers to showcase their creativity and promote sustainable dairy and agricultural practices. The university remains committed to equipping students with practical skills to meet the evolving needs of the livestock and dairy industry. “The innovative efforts of our faculty and students in presenting these products reflect SAU’s dedication to advancements in dairy product technology, food security, and economic growth.” He added.

Dean Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah lauded the faculty’s efforts and highlighted the importance of value addition in dairy products.

A delegation from SAU’s Umerkot Campus, led by Dr. Maqbool Ahmed Jamali, visited the Expo Center along with students from the Livestock Assistant Diploma program. The delegation explored various exhibition stalls and gained insights into innovative practices in livestock and poultry management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Agriculture University Sindh Livestock Expo

Comments

200 characters

SAU shines at Sindh Livestock Expo

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Civil servants: Deputed officials not eligible for 20pc SA: LHC

Gas Utility Court competent to settle related disputes, complaints: SC

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Read more stories