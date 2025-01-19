SAU shines at Sindh Livestock Expo

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam made a significant presence at the Sindh Livestock Expo 2025 by showcasing innovative and value-added dairy and meat products at its exhibition stall, which garnered immense interest from attendees.

The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences’ Department of Animal Products Technology exhibited a wide range of products, including buttermilk (lassi), mozzarella cheese, desi ghee, butter, guava and date-flavoured ice creams, date and strawberry-flavoured yogurt, flavoured milk, whey beverages in multiple flavours, meatballs, shami kababs, and traditional sweets such as kulfa, gulab jamun, and barfi.

The exhibition’s success was driven by the efforts of faculty members, including Dr. Gulbahar Khaskheli, Dr. Ghulam Shabir Barham, and Dr. Muneer Ahmed Jamali, who collaborated with students to prepare and present the products.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, accompanied by Dean FAH&VS Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Framan Chandio, and other senior faculty members, visited the Expo Center.

On this occasion, SAU VC emphasized that Sindh Livestock Expo has provided an excellent platform for students and researchers to showcase their creativity and promote sustainable dairy and agricultural practices. The university remains committed to equipping students with practical skills to meet the evolving needs of the livestock and dairy industry. “The innovative efforts of our faculty and students in presenting these products reflect SAU’s dedication to advancements in dairy product technology, food security, and economic growth.” He added.

Dean Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah lauded the faculty’s efforts and highlighted the importance of value addition in dairy products.

A delegation from SAU’s Umerkot Campus, led by Dr. Maqbool Ahmed Jamali, visited the Expo Center along with students from the Livestock Assistant Diploma program. The delegation explored various exhibition stalls and gained insights into innovative practices in livestock and poultry management.

