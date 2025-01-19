AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-19

UK HC briefed about ‘Vision 2035’ initiative

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott met Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal here Saturday to discuss ongoing and future collaborations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Iqbal reflected on the Vision 2035 initiative which serves as a strategic roadmap for Pakistan’s economic and social development.

He also highlighted efforts to eradicate basic education deprivation through public-private partnerships, provincial cooperation to enhance capacity in education, health, and human resources, and significant budget increases for higher education.

The minister said that the government is committed to modernising the higher education curriculum and skilling university students.

Marriott also congratulated Minister Ahsan Iqbal and commended the efforts of his entire team for preparing Uraan Pakistan National Economic Transformation Plan to address key economic challenges through the targeted framework of 5Es.

Minister Iqbal stated during the meeting that the economic strategy aims to rejuvenate Pakistan’s economy, promote sustainable development, and drive inclusive growth. He stressed on the importance of the five critical areas that the strategy aims to address: exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, equity and empowerment.

He also emphasised the crucial importance of financial sector in promoting export growth, enhancing agricultural exports, fostering industrial development, and advancing critical areas such as IT, services, mining, workforce export, the blue economy, and innovation.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Vision 2035

