Markets Print 2025-01-19

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (January 18, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 17-01-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,500        285        18,785        18,785          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,826        305        20,131        20,131          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees

