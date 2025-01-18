AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
World

India police detain second suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2025 08:09pm
Mumbai police personnel stand inside the premises of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s house at Sadguru Sharan in Mumbai on January 16, 2025. File Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Police in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday detained a second person suspected of involvement in a knife attack in which Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was wounded.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai early on Thursday. He had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, and is out of danger, doctors said.

“We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train,” Sanjeev Sinha, a represenatative of the Railway Protection Force, told ANI news agency, in which Reuters holds a minority stake.

“…Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect’s identity was confirmed. He has been detained,” Sinha said.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after stabbing at Mumbai home

Police in India’s financial capital of Mumbai had on Friday detained another key suspect in the knife attack.

The attack on Khan, one of Bollywood’s most bankable and well-known actors, shocked the film industry and Mumbai residents, with many calling for better policing and security.

