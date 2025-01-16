AIRLINK 201.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.09%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
FCCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.33%)
FFL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.55%)
HUBC 131.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.43%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.83%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.89%)
OGDC 218.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.38%)
PACE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.05%)
PAEL 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 187.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.77%)
PRL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.31%)
PTC 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
SEARL 100.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
TPLP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.78%)
YOUW 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.25%)
BR100 11,972 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.51%)
BR30 36,457 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.87%)
KSE100 113,967 Decreased By -528.8 (-0.46%)
KSE30 35,788 Decreased By -215 (-0.6%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after stabbing at Mumbai home

Reuters Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 03:14pm

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder at his home in Mumbai on Thursday, but doctors treating him said he was out of danger after surgery.

Khan, 54, was “on the path to complete recovery” after receiving stab wounds on his spine, neck and hand, the doctors told reporters.

“He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal chord due to a lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid,” said Nitin Dange, one of the doctors operating on Khan.

Khan was attacked just after midnight when he tried to stop the intruder, believed to be a burglar, from entering his apartment in the upscale neighbourhood of Bandra, police and local media said.

A female employee at the apartment was also attacked and was being treated, police said.

The son of former India cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Khan is among the country’s most bankable stars, having featured in more than 70 films and television series, in some also as a producer.

He lives in an apartment in the western suburb of Bandra, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also an actor, and their two children, Jeh and Taimur.

Khan was taken to a nearby hospital at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday with six injuries, two deeper than the rest and one close to his spine, news agency ANI said, citing Niraj Uttamani, the hospital’s chief operating officer.

“A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified,” it quoted the official as saying. “He is currently undergoing surgery… The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is complete.”

Representatives for Khan confirmed he was in surgery after the burglary attempt, media said, but they did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Police said they were investigating the incident, and searching for the assailant, who fled the scene, media said.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan says he nearly retired during COVID-19 pandemic

Film stars and opposition leaders called for tougher security.

“If such high-profile people with … security can be attacked in their homes, what could happen to common citizens?” Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, said on messaging platform X.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies won November elections in the western state of Maharashtra, the capital of which is Mumbai.

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also called for a greater police presence in the suburb home to many in the film industry.

“The city, and especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before,” she said on X, using a popular description for the trendy area.

Reuters has a minority stake in ANI.

Mumbai Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi Sharmila Tagore Niraj Uttamani Pooja Bhatt

Comments

200 characters

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after stabbing at Mumbai home

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Read more stories