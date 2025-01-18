AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-18

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 09:40am

ISLAMABAD: Unnerved to the core by the plaguing menace of corrupting foul play that has rotten the very socioeconomic fabric of this country in all tainted projections, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has now woken up to hand a crushing kick in the teeth of cross-border smuggling, the mother of all the eventually devilish evils.

A visibly perturbed prime minister, while chairing a review meeting regarding transit cargo and tracking system, directed the authorities on Friday to promptly install state-of-the-art cargo scanning systems in Karachi and other vital trading centers, to combat rampant smuggling particularly against people who are behind the whole racket.

“The old systems of tracking, tracing and scanning in the trading hubs must be replaced with the new systems equipped with modern technology,” he declared.

PM asks FBR, others to deal with smuggling challenge effectively

The prime minister also issued directives to ensure the third party validation of quality of the cargo tracking services providing entities, highlighting that the enhancement of the tracking system has led to a substantial decrease in smuggling activities.

He said that as a result of measures taken by the government to stop smuggling, sugar export worth US$211 million to Afghanistan became possible.

He pointed out that Pakistan would become centre of transit trade for other regional countries due to an integrated communication system and improved cargo tracking.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR cargo PM Shehbaz Sharif transit cargo socioeconomic Cargo scanning systems cross border smuggling

Comments

200 characters

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Revolving fund accounts: Accounting procedure revised

Dec FCA: CPPA-G seeks negative adjustment of Rs1.03/unit

Read more stories