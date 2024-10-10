AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-10

PM asks FBR, others to deal with smuggling challenge effectively

Press Release Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to intensify the government’s ongoing anti-smuggling campaign, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed all relevant government bodies, particularly the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs, to take stringent measures to combat smuggling across the country.

One of the key amendments reinforcing these efforts is the recent change to S.R.O.499(I)/2009 dated 13-06-2009, introduced via SRO 1619(I)/2024 dated 03-10-2024, which empowers authorities to confiscate vehicles and other conveyances used in transporting smuggled goods.

This amendment, announced earlier this month, is a reflection of the government’s firm resolve to eradicate smuggling, which has long plagued the nation’s economy, depriving it of critical revenue while encouraging the informal market. Under the amendment, all conveyances involved in the transportation of smuggled goods are now subject to immediate confiscation without the option for redemption fine.

This is a significant shift from the previous regime under S.R.O.499(I)/2009 dated 13-06-2009, where offenders had the opportunity to recover seized vehicles by paying a redemption fine. The new measure closes that loophole, ensuring that the tools used in smuggling operations are permanently removed from circulation.

The Chairman FBR has called for immediate action by the Customs officials and law enforcement agencies to enforce this amendment through coordinated efforts and ensure that all conveyances used in smuggling activities, once apprehended, are confiscated, and permanently removed from operations.

With these renewed efforts, Pakistan moves one step closer to securing its economic borders and ensuring that those who contribute to the illicit economy are held accountable. The recent amendment is just one of the many steps being taken to eliminate smuggling and protect the integrity of Pakistan’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif FBR anti smuggling campaign

Comments

200 characters

PM asks FBR, others to deal with smuggling challenge effectively

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories