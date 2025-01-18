JCP nominates additional judges for IHC, BHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) nominated two names for their appointment as additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and three for the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Two meetings of JCP were held on Friday, one for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the IHC and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the BHC, in the conference room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at Islamabad.

In the first meeting, the commission, by majority of its total membership, nominated (1) Muhammad Azam Khan, District and Sessions Judge, and (2) Inaam Ameen Minhas, advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment as additional judges of the IHC.

In the second meeting, the commission unanimously nominated (1) Muhammad Asif, advocate Supreme Court, (2) Muhammad Ayub Khan, advocate Supreme Court, and, by majority of its total membership, nominated (3) Muhammad Najamuddin Mengal, advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment as additional judges of the High Court of Balochistan.

In both meetings, the commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

