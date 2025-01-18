AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-18

JCP nominates additional judges for IHC, BHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) nominated two names for their appointment as additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and three for the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Two meetings of JCP were held on Friday, one for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the IHC and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the BHC, in the conference room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at Islamabad.

In the first meeting, the commission, by majority of its total membership, nominated (1) Muhammad Azam Khan, District and Sessions Judge, and (2) Inaam Ameen Minhas, advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment as additional judges of the IHC.

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

In the second meeting, the commission unanimously nominated (1) Muhammad Asif, advocate Supreme Court, (2) Muhammad Ayub Khan, advocate Supreme Court, and, by majority of its total membership, nominated (3) Muhammad Najamuddin Mengal, advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment as additional judges of the High Court of Balochistan.

In both meetings, the commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court SC Judicial Commission of Pakistan judges Balochistan High Court JCP BHC additional judges Judges Appointment

Comments

200 characters

JCP nominates additional judges for IHC, BHC

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Revolving fund accounts: Accounting procedure revised

Dec FCA: CPPA-G seeks negative adjustment of Rs1.03/unit

Read more stories