AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-04

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

NNI Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has convened four separate meetings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for the appointment of additional judges in high courts.

CJP will convene a meeting on January 17 to review appointments of additional judges for Islamabad and Balochistan High Courts.

The commission will consider nominations for four positions in the Islamabad High Court and three in the Balochistan High Court.

Appointment of judges: JCP announces updated regulations

The Sindh High Court’s session is set for January 23 to deliberate on 12 additional judge nominations.

Similarly, the Peshawar High Court will hold its meeting on February 1, focusing on nine nominations.

The Lahore High Court will conclude the series with a meeting on February 6, discussing 10 additional judge appointments.

Supreme Court SC judges JCP High Courts CJP Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories