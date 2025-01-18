PDWP approves development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved five development schemes worth over Rs14.7 billion in different sectors on Friday.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved five development schemes worth over Rs14.7 billion in different sectors on Friday.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 17
|
278.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 17
|
278.65
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 17
|
156.30
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 17
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 17
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Jan 17
|
1.03
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 17
|
5,996.66
|
India Sensex / Jan 17
|
76,619.33
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 17
|
38,451.46
|
Nasdaq / Jan 17
|
19,630.20
|
Hang Seng / Jan 17
|
19,584.06
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 17
|
8,505.22
|
Dow Jones / Jan 17
|
43,487.83
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 17
|
20,903.39
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 17
|
78.88
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 17
|
18,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 17
|
242,283
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 17
|
2,703.25
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 17
|
67.60
|
Petrol/Litre / Jan 18
|
256.13
|Stock
|Price
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Jan 17
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
7.60
▲ 1.00 (15.15%)
|
S.G.Power / Jan 17
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
9.51
▲ 1.00 (11.75%)
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Jan 17
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
10.50
▲ 1.00 (10.53%)
|
AN Textile Mill / Jan 17
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
12.82
▲ 1.17 (10.04%)
|
Jah.Sidd. Co. / Jan 17
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.(JSCL)
|
23.62
▲ 2.15 (10.01%)
|
Agritech Non-voting / Jan 17
Agritech Non-Voting Preference(AGLNCPS)
|
24.20
▲ 2.20 (10.00%)
|
Arif Habib Ltd. / Jan 17
Arif Habib Limited(AHL)
|
66.21
▲ 6.02 (10.00%)
|
Bilal Fibres / Jan 17
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
15.95
▲ 1.45 (10.00%)
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Jan 17
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
77.09
▲ 7.01 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
JS Global Banking / Jan 17
JS Global Banking Sector (ETF)(JSGBETF)
|
19.77
▼ -2.75 (-12.21%)
|
First Capital Equities / Jan 17
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
5.35
▼ -0.72 (-11.86%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Jan 17
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7
▼ -0.88 (-11.17%)
|
Service Textile / Jan 17
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
14.98
▼ -1.66 (-9.98%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Jan 17
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
4.01
▼ -0.43 (-9.68%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Jan 17
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
27.51
▼ -2.70 (-8.94%)
|
Mandviwala / Jan 17
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
21.50
▼ -2.00 (-8.51%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jan 17
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.23
▼ -0.65 (-6.58%)
|
Tata Textile / Jan 17
Tata Textile Mills Limited(TATM)
|
47.10
▼ -2.80 (-5.61%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
103,704,415
▲ 0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
37,108,232
▲ 0.04
|
Hub Power Co. / Jan 17
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
36,743,585
▲ 5.79
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 17
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
32,265,861
▲ 0.83
|
Dewan Motors / Jan 17
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
28,402,498
▲ 2.84
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Jan 17
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
24,195,904
▲ 7.01
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 17
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
17,625,081
▲ 0.94
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jan 17
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
16,675,539
▲ 0.30
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 17
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
16,024,776
▲ 0.09
Comments