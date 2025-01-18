Business & Finance Print 2025-01-18
Deutsche Bank declares PLS rates
KARACHI: The Deutsche Bank has declared PLS rates January 18, 2025.
=============================================
Type of Deposits Average Rate
7 to 29 days notice deposits 12.62%
1 month term deposits 12.03%
2 months term deposits 12.18%
Saving Accounts Jul 19.00%
Saving Accounts Aug-Sep 18.00%
Saving Accounts Oct-Nov 16.00%
Saving Accounts Dec 13.50%—PR
=============================================
