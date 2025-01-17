AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s IOC buys Middle East, African oil to replace Russian supply

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 12:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country’s top refiner, has bought 7 million barrels of spot Middle Eastern and African crude oil via tenders, including a rare purchase of Abu Dhabi’s Murban, as US sanctions are expected to hit supplies from Russia, trade sources said on Friday.

Indian refiners are increasing Middle Eastern crude purchases from the spot markets after Washington last Friday announced sweeping sanctions targeting Russian producers and tankers, disrupting supply from the world’s No. 2 producer and tightening ship availability.

Fire at Indian Oil Corp’s Mathura refinery injures eight

Totsa, the trading unit of French major TotalEnergies , sold the 2-million-barrel Murban crude cargo to IOC on a delivered basis, the sources said.

The cargo was sold at a premium of at least about $5 a barrel above Dubai quotes when converted to free-on-board basis, one of the sources said.

Other Indian state refiners are also expected to issue tenders for spot purchases, he added. Russia’s oil supplies to Indian state refiners have been hit following US sanctions on two Russian producers that have supplied low-sulphur Arctic oil grades such as Novy Port, ARCO and Varandey to India, the sources said.

IOC’s other purchases include a very large crude carrier containing 1 million barrels each of Nigeria’s Agbami and Akpo crude and 1 million barrels of Gabon’s Rabi Light from Shell , and another VLCC of 1 million barrels each of Agbami and Angolan Nemba crude from Chevron.

The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.

IOC earlier this week floated tenders seeking sour and sweet crude for loading between the second-half of February and the first-half of March.

Spot premiums for Middle East crude extended their rally on Thursday to their highest in more than two years as strong demand from top importers China and India to replace sanction-hit supplies from Russia and Iran drove up prices.

Indian Oil Corp US sanctions Russian oil

Comments

200 characters

India’s IOC buys Middle East, African oil to replace Russian supply

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Oil up, heads for 4th weekly gain as US sanctions hit supply

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

Read more stories