AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm set for third weekly drop, weighed down by rival oils

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 11:48am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined for a fourth straight session on Friday and were set to post their third weekly drop as sluggish demand from top buyer India and losses in Dalian vegetable oils pressured prices.

The benchmark palm oil contractfor April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 42 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,144 ringgit ($921.09) a metric ton by midday.

The contract fell to its lowest in more than three months earlier in the session, losing 4.67% this week.

“Lower imports by top buyer India are a major concern for the palm oil market, especially as competition intensifies from cheaper soyoil and rapeseed oil, which are attracting increasing demand,” a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house said.

Palm falls, tracking weaker rival oils

Palm oil imports by India, the world’s biggest importer of the edible oil, are set to plunge to a near five-year low in January on negative refining margins as the tropical oil’s premium over rivals drives buyers to more competitively priced soyoil, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is temporarily freezing the distribution of subsidies for mandatory palm oil biodiesel and re-planting programmes due to a reorganisation at its palm oil fund agency, an official said, while hoping the transition can be concluded as quickly as possible.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 1.84%, while its palm oil contractfell 1.31%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.68%.

Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 are estimated to have fallen between 15.5% and 23.7%, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall further into the 3,947-4,045 ringgit per metric ton range, driven by a wave C, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm set for third weekly drop, weighed down by rival oils

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Oil up, heads for 4th weekly gain as US sanctions hit supply

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

Read more stories