AIRLINK 203.10 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.1%)
BOP 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FCCL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FLYNG 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
HUBC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.53%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
OGDC 219.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.43%)
PACE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
PIBTL 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.66 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.82%)
PRL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
PTC 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
SEARL 103.68 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.37%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,999 Increased By 50 (0.42%)
BR30 36,638 Increased By 270.7 (0.74%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 276.8 (0.24%)
KSE30 35,878 Increased By 115.7 (0.32%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing resumes 777X test flights after grounding in August

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:00am

SEATTLE: Boeing resumed testing for its long-delayed 777X wide body jet on Thursday, with the first flight since the U.S. planemaker grounded the test fleet in August due to the failure of a key engine mounting structure.

The grounding came just five weeks after it had started certification flights for the 777-9 with officials from the U.S. aviation regulator onboard.

Federal Aviation Administration staff were not on board for Thursday’s flight, according to the company.

The 777X is the successor to Boeing’s 777, one of the most commercially successful long-haul airliners.

The company initially planned to deliver the first 777X to launch customer Qatar Airways in 2020.

First delivery of the 777-9 has since been pushed back to 2026, followed by the smaller 777-8 and a freighter version later in the decade.

Boeing’s other 777X airline customers include Emirates, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways.

Boeing restarts 737 MAX production a month after strike ended, sources say

The planemaker has 481 777X orders, including 170 from Emirates and 60 from Qatar, according to Cirium, an aviation industry analytics company.

Boeing’s 777-9 test plane made a return flight from Boeing Field in Seattle to Moses Lake, Washington on Thursday.

“We continue to execute a rigorous test program to demonstrate the safety, performance and reliability of the 777-9,” Boeing said after it landed in the afternoon.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on how the airplane performed during the flight.

Boeing Qatar Airways Boeing 737 800s

Comments

200 characters

Boeing resumes 777X test flights after grounding in August

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories