Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday made it crystal clear to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that any official found involved in making cases on weak or false grounds will be given exemplary punishment.

He also directed the relevant authorities to expedite the FBR’s legal steps being taken to ensure the early conclusion of the under-trial cases of tax revenues.

The prime minister, while chairing a review meeting on expediting FBR’s legal cases, directed the authorities to hire the services of top-notch lawyers to represent FBR in the cases of tax revenues.

He said the reforms introduced within FBR were being implemented without any delay or hindrance, adding the positive results of reforms in FBR continued.

He also directed the forensic audit of cases related to tax matters.

The prime minister said the officers who had constituted cases on merit with honesty and hard work would be rewarded with special incentives.

The meeting was told that, after the prime minister’s instructions, reputable lawyers were brought onto the panel, and as a result, from July to December 2024, 586 cases were resolved in the High Court, and 637 pending cases were resolved in the Supreme Court.

The meeting was also informed that currently, 33,522 cases involving Rs4.7 trillion were pending in various courts and tribunals across the country.

It was told in the meeting that, as per the prime minister’s directions, a litigation management dashboard for higher courts had been developed in the FBR, whereas, the preparation of a tax tribunals management system at the Ministry of Law and Justice was in its final stages, which will be launched soon.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, the FBR chairman, and other senior officials.

