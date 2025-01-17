AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-17

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday made it crystal clear to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that any official found involved in making cases on weak or false grounds will be given exemplary punishment.

He also directed the relevant authorities to expedite the FBR’s legal steps being taken to ensure the early conclusion of the under-trial cases of tax revenues.

The prime minister, while chairing a review meeting on expediting FBR’s legal cases, directed the authorities to hire the services of top-notch lawyers to represent FBR in the cases of tax revenues.

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

He said the reforms introduced within FBR were being implemented without any delay or hindrance, adding the positive results of reforms in FBR continued.

He also directed the forensic audit of cases related to tax matters.

The prime minister said the officers who had constituted cases on merit with honesty and hard work would be rewarded with special incentives.

The meeting was told that, after the prime minister’s instructions, reputable lawyers were brought onto the panel, and as a result, from July to December 2024, 586 cases were resolved in the High Court, and 637 pending cases were resolved in the Supreme Court.

The meeting was also informed that currently, 33,522 cases involving Rs4.7 trillion were pending in various courts and tribunals across the country.

It was told in the meeting that, as per the prime minister’s directions, a litigation management dashboard for higher courts had been developed in the FBR, whereas, the preparation of a tax tribunals management system at the Ministry of Law and Justice was in its final stages, which will be launched soon.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, the FBR chairman, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif FBR

Comments

200 characters

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories