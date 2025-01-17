AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the launch of Menzies Aviation – an international logistics company – in Pakistan, and expressed hope that it would help promote new technology, attract foreign investors and create job opportunities for youth in the country.

During a meeting with a six-member delegation led by Philip Joeinig, chief executive officer of Menzies Aviation, the PM lauded the opening of IT infrastructure and facilitation desk by the company in Pakistan.

He also unveiled the plaque while inaugurating the establishment of the first office of Menzies Aviation in Pakistan.

He said “the launch of services of an internationally renowned company like Menzies Aviation in Pakistan is a testament to the unlimited business potential for international investors in our stable economy.”

$25bn in 5 years: PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction at measures for IT exports target

He said the arrival of the aviation company in Pakistan was a very important milestone for the country’s economy, especially the IT sector, adding the development of the country’s economy was linked to the development of the IT sector.

As a result of recent investor-friendly policies, he said the country’s IT exports were continuously increasing.

“The gradual increase in IT exports is propitious as the recent economic development and the arrival of Menzies Aviation in Pakistan would attract other international companies to invest in the country,” he added.

He maintained that the positive economic indicators were indicating the recent economic policy being conducive to the business environment in the country.

Sharif said the government was fully committed to the development of the country after achieving the economic stability.

