Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 begins from 31st

LAHORE: Mega event “Lahore Shopping Festival 2025” is set to take place from January 31st to February 2nd at the Lahore Expo Centre being organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce.

“The event has been designed to promote trade, cultural heritage and community engagement and it would set the stage for economic growth and celebration in the city of Lahore”, said LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry while addressing a Press Conference on Lahore Shopping Festival at LCCI. Renowned businessmen Sohail Zia Butt and former Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the Lahore Shopping Festival is a unique opportunity to stimulate economic and trade activities in the city. It will bring together businesses, investors and the general public and would create a vibrant environment to break the stagnation in the market.”

He said that the Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 has been carefully designed to combine business with entertainment, offering a platform for local and international businesses to showcase their products. It also seeks to spotlight Lahore’s rich culture, heritage and historical significance, portraying the city as a hub of opportunities and traditions.

“The festival is more than just a shopping extravaganza. It is a celebration of Lahore’s identity, where trade and culture come together to create a vibrant and memorable experience for all”, the LCCI President

Mian Abuzar Shad said that LCCI has extended invitations to prominent figures including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, provincial ministers and other dignitaries, to grace the event. Their presence will underscore the significance of the festival and its contribution to the local economy.

The festival is also expected to attract a large audience, including local and international industrialists, traders, investors and families, making it a truly inclusive event.

LCCI Vice President said that he Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 offers a range of exciting highlights, including comprehensive exhibitions of electronics, furniture, food, jewelry, arts and crafts, fashion and lifestyle, cosmetics, crockery, home appliances and real estate and various other sectors. The exhibition will serve as a platform for businesses to showcase their latest products and innovations to a broad audience.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the festival offers a unique opportunity for families to celebrate “Eid before Eid” with exciting activities, entertainment and exclusive shopping discounts from various brands. To highlight Lahore’s rich culture and history, the event will feature traditional crafts, cultural exhibitions, and food stalls, offering visitors a taste of the city’s heritage. The festival will include music shows, fun activities for children and lucky draws with attractive prizes, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

They said that participating brands and businesses will offer special discounts during the festival, creating a win-win opportunity for both businesses and consumers.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed gratitude to the Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry who has been instrumental in organizing the festival. He said that Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry has shown remarkable dedication and effort in ensuring the success of this festival. His commitment has been pivotal in bringing this vision to life.

The President also acknowledged the critical role of the media in amplifying the message of the festival. “We are deeply thankful to the media for their unwavering support. Their platform will ensure that the message of this event reaches every household, encouraging widespread participation”, he added.

The LCCI office-bearers urges all stakeholders, from businesses to families, to actively participate in this landmark event.

“The Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 is not just an event; it is a movement to boost economic growth, promote culture, and bring the community together. Let’s join hands to make it a resounding success,” said Mian Abuzar Shad and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025