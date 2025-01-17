AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-17

China stocks edge up in broader Asian rally

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares edged up on Thursday to join a broader rally in Asia, with sentiment buoyed by state media reports of potential easing measures from Beijing in coming weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3% at 3,236.03 points.

The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.1%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.5% and energy sector adding 1.3%.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 1.2% at 19,522.89.

Sentiment was largely upbeat across Asia as traders raised bets on potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year following an easing in core US inflation.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei Index closed up 0.3%.

Investors are now anticipating more easing measures from Beijing after state media reported that China’s central bank may cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) before the Spring Festival at the end of this month.

As room for interest rate cuts is curtailed by the yuan depreciation pressure, an RRR cut could send a clearer signal to ease the policy void until March, and is a straightforward instrument to offer permanent liquidity, analysts at Bank of America said in a note to clients.

The markets are also awaiting a set of key economic data due on Friday, including fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 GDP data; December’s industrial output and investment and consumption figures, to gauge China’s economic recovery and the effectiveness of Beijing’s support package.

Limiting gains on Thursday, chip stocks declined 0.6%, with AI firm Cambricon Technologies tumbling nearly 15% after the US escalated its tech curbs and added more Chinese entities to a restricted trade list.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks edge up in broader Asian rally

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories